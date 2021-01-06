Edizioni
Usa: scrutinio Georgia, col 75% candidati repubblicani avanti

Ma la gara resta un testa a testa

Redazione ANSA WASHINGTON
(ANSA) - WASHINGTON, JAN 5 - Col 75% dei voti scrutinati nei due ballottaggi in Georgia per il Senato, i senatori repubblicani uscenti David Perdue e Kelly Loeffler contro sorpassano i candidati dem Jon Ossoff e Raphael Warnock, rispettivamente 50,6% a 49,4% e 50,2% a 49,8%. La corsa, però, resta un serrato testa a testa. (ANSA).
   

