(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 02 OTT - Mike Pence è risultato negativo
al coronavirus. Lo riferisce lo staff del vicepresidente Usa.
"Come di routine da mesi, il vicepresidente Pence è stato testato per il coronavirus ogni giorno. Questa mattina il vicepresidente Pence e la Second Lady sono testati negativi per il Covid-19. Il vicepresidente resta in buona salute", afferma lo staff di Trump. (ANSA).
Mike Pence negativo al Coronavirus
Il vicepresidente Usa "resta in buona salute"
