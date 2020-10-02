Mike Pence negativo al Coronavirus

(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 02 OTT - Mike Pence è risultato negativo al coronavirus. Lo riferisce lo staff del vicepresidente Usa.

"Come di routine da mesi, il vicepresidente Pence è stato testato per il coronavirus ogni giorno. Questa mattina il vicepresidente Pence e la Second Lady sono testati negativi per il Covid-19. Il vicepresidente resta in buona salute", afferma lo staff di Trump. (ANSA).

