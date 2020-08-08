(ANSA) - PORT LOUIS, 08 AGO -
epa08590349 A handout satellite image made available by
MAXAR Technologies shows the MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship
that recently ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius,
07 August 2020. The ship was sailing from China to Brazil when
it hit coral reefs near Pointe dÂ’Esny on July 25. The ship is
leaking a considerable amount of oil into the ocean and the oil
slick is drifting northwest and to the shore. According to news
reports, the ship was carrying 3,894 metric tons of low sulfur
fuel oil, 207 metric tons of diesel and 90 metric tons of
lubricant oil. In the link provided below is a gallery of
satellite images that focuses on the ship stuck on the coral
reefs, including imagery collected on August 1 that shows the
ship before it started leaking oil, and imagery collected this
morning (August 7) that shows the ship sinking into the ocean
and oozing oil. EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / HANDOUT -- MANDATORY
CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2020 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- the watermark
may not be removed/cropped -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO
SALES
Il primo ministro delle isole Mauritius ha dichiarato lo stato
di emergenza ambientale e ha lanciato un appello alla Francia
per assistenza urgente mentre non si arresta la 'marea nera',
causata da una perdita causata da una petroliera incagliata. Il
mare agitato ha infatti vanificato gli sforzi per fermare la
perdita. proveniente dalla petroliera MV Wakashio. "E' stato
dichiarato lo stato di emergenza ambientale", ha scritto su
Twitter il primo ministro Pravind Jugnauth. (ANSA).
Stato di emergenza a Mauritius per 'marea nera'
Premier rivolge un appello alla Francia per aiuti
