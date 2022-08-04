(ANSA) - ROMA, 04 AGO - Renato Sanches è ufficialmente un
nuovo giocatore del Psg: il centrocampista portoghese ha firmato
un contratto fino al 2027. Lo ha annunciato con una nota il club
parigino.
Sanches, che ha 24 anni, lascia il Lille dopo quattro stagioni, dal 2019 al 2022. (ANSA).
Ufficiale, Renato Sanches al PSG
Il portoghese ha firmato un contratto fino al 2027
