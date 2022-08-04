Edizioni
Calcio
  1. ANSA.it
  2. Sport
  3. Calcio
  4. Ufficiale, Renato Sanches al PSG

Ufficiale, Renato Sanches al PSG

Il portoghese ha firmato un contratto fino al 2027

Redazione ANSA ROMA
News

(ANSA) - ROMA, 04 AGO - Renato Sanches è ufficialmente un nuovo giocatore del Psg: il centrocampista portoghese ha firmato un contratto fino al 2027. Lo ha annunciato con una nota il club parigino.
    Sanches, che ha 24 anni, lascia il Lille dopo quattro stagioni, dal 2019 al 2022. (ANSA).
   

      RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA
      Condividi

      Video ANSA

      VideoAcqua, presidente Abc Napoli:
      04 agosto, 19:43

      Acqua, presidente Abc Napoli: "Nessuna privatizzazione, investiti milioni di euro per reti idriche"

      tutti i video

      Ultima ora

      1. 19:50

        Ufficiale, Renato Sanches al PSG

      2. 19:27

        Juve: Allegri, tre mesi decideranno la stagione

      3. 19:15

        Tv: Dazn-Sky accordo fatto, la app sulla piattaforma Comcast

      4. 19:13

        Allegri, Vlahovic? Basta fare gol poi migliora

      5. 18:43

        MotoGp: Quartararo, a Silverstone motivato nonostante penalità

      6. 18:30

        MotoGp: Bagnaia "contento riprendere, devo trovare continuità"

      7. 17:58

        Taekwondo: bronzo per azzurra Cuorvo ai Mondiali junior

      8. 16:40

        A Grifo il premio 'Fair Play' della Bundesliga

      9. 16:25

        Calcio: Kvaratskhelia 'amo Napoli ma ora devo provare pizza'

      10. 15:21

        Vezzali, sport e scuola devono camminare insieme

      Tutte le news
      Modifica consenso Cookie