(ANSA) - ROMA, 30 DIC - Manchester United-Burnley 3-1 (3-1)
in un match valido per la 20/a giornata della Premier League
inglese. Apre McTominay (8'), raddoppio con B. Mee (Autogol
27') e chiude C. Ronaldo (35'). Per gli ospiti a segno Lennon
(38'). Red Devils sesti a quota 31 punti. (ANSA).
Premier: Manchester United-Burnley 3-1
Red Devils sesti a quota 31 punti
