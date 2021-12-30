Edizioni
  Premier: Manchester United-Burnley 3-1

Premier: Manchester United-Burnley 3-1

Red Devils sesti a quota 31 punti

Redazione ANSA ROMA
(ANSA) - ROMA, 30 DIC - Manchester United-Burnley 3-1 (3-1) in un match valido per la 20/a giornata della Premier League inglese. Apre McTominay (8'), raddoppio con B. Mee (Autogol 27') e chiude C. Ronaldo (35'). Per gli ospiti a segno Lennon (38'). Red Devils sesti a quota 31 punti. (ANSA).
   

        30 dicembre

        Ansa Live ore 21

