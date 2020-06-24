Edizioni
Premier League: il Tottenham piega il West Ham

Pari Leicester, il Liverpool ospita il Crystal Palace. Il big match è Chelsea-City

Il Tottenham vince 2-0 contro il West Ham, mentre il Leicester deve accontentarsi di un punto contro il Brighton che ha fallito anche un calcio di rigore. Liverpool atteso dal Crystal Palace mentre il big match è Chelsea-City 

Il quadro della 31/ma giornata (DIRETTA RISULTATI LIVE)

Leicester-Brighton 0-0
Tottenham-West Ham 2-0
Manchester United-Sheffield mercoledì ore 19
Newcastle-Aston Villa
Norwich-Everton
Wolves-Bournemouth
Liverpool-Crystal Palace ore 21.15
Southampton-Arsenal ore 19
Burnley-Watford giovedì ore 19
Chelsea-Manchester City ore 21.15

Modifica consenso Cookie