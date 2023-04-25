Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.

  3. Bilateral Conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine

Bilateral Conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine

Italy hosts a conference in Rome on the reconstruction of Ukraine with the participation of the Ukrainian government and more than 500 Italian companies.

di Luca Mirone ROMA
Video

Ultima ora

  1. 19:07

    Acquaroli, con memoria Liberazione vivi i valori di libertà

  2. 17:54

    Stragi naziste: aumentano le cause contro la Germania in Fvg

  3. 17:25

    Bilateral Conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine

  4. 17:25

    Двостороння Конференція з відновлення України

  5. 17:22

    Anpi: a Milano siamo oltre 100 mila

  6. 16:00

    25 aprile: Tajani, 'che c'entra Meloni con il fascismo?'

  7. 15:59

    Di Segni, la Liberazione riguarda tutti non solo una parte

  8. 15:31

    25 aprile, Mattarella: 'La Costituzione è figlia della lotta antifascista'

  9. 15:11

    La partigiana Vanda, su antifascismo serve condanna netta

  10. 14:52

    La Russa, ricordo Palach per rispettare la storia di Praga

Tutte le news
