China-developed TP500 unmanned freighter makes

(XINHUA) - PECHINO, JUN 18 - China's homegrown TP500 unmanned freighter completed a successful maiden flight Saturday, announced the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The freighter conducted a 27-minute maiden flight and performed smoothly during the whole flight, said the AVIC.

Developed by the AVIC First Aircraft Institute, the TP500 is the country's first large unmanned freighter produced under the Chinese Civil Aviation Regulation requirements, said the AVIC.

The TP500 is a general-purpose unmanned transport platform with a large load. Its maximum range is 1,800 km.

The freighter can transport cargo to as far as 500 km, carrying the standard 500 kg load, said the AVIC. Enditem (XINHUA).

