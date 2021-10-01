(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 01 OTT - Il giudice della Corte Suprema
americana Brett Kavanaugh è positivo al Covid. Lo rende noto la
stessa Corte Suprema, sottolineando che Kavanaugh è
completamente vaccinato e non presenta sintomi. (ANSA).
Usa: giudice Corte Suprema Kavanaugh positivo al Covid
'E' vaccinato e non presenta sintomi'
(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 01 OTT - Il giudice della Corte Suprema
americana Brett Kavanaugh è positivo al Covid. Lo rende noto la
stessa Corte Suprema, sottolineando che Kavanaugh è
completamente vaccinato e non presenta sintomi. (ANSA).