Usa: giudice Corte Suprema Kavanaugh positivo al Covid

'E' vaccinato e non presenta sintomi'

Redazione ANSA NEW YORK
News

(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 01 OTT - Il giudice della Corte Suprema americana Brett Kavanaugh è positivo al Covid. Lo rende noto la stessa Corte Suprema, sottolineando che Kavanaugh è completamente vaccinato e non presenta sintomi. (ANSA).
   

