Edizioni
Mondo

Mike Pence negativo al Coronavirus

Il vicepresidente Usa "resta in buona salute"

Redazione ANSA NEW YORK
News

(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 02 OTT - Mike Pence è risultato negativo al coronavirus. Lo riferisce lo staff del vicepresidente Usa.
    "Come di routine da mesi, il vicepresidente Pence è stato testato per il coronavirus ogni giorno. Questa mattina il vicepresidente Pence e la Second Lady sono testati negativi per il Covid-19. Il vicepresidente resta in buona salute", afferma lo staff di Trump. (ANSA).
   

      RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA
      Condividi

      Video ANSA

      VideoLazio, Zingaretti:
      02 ottobre, 15:30

      Lazio, Zingaretti: "Test salivari per i bambini nelle scuole"

      tutti i video

      Ultima ora

      1. 15:49

        Barron e Ivanka Trump e Jared Kushner negativi a coronavirus

      2. 15:12

        Coronavirus: la Danimarca abbatterà 1 milione di visoni

      3. 15:06

        Melania, io e Trump in quarantena come molti americani

      4. 15:01

        Coronavirus: da oggi scatta la stretta ma Madrid fa ricorso

      5. 14:59

        Kenya: alluvioni sommergono Parco nazionale del Lago Nakuru

      6. 14:25

        Mike Pence negativo al Coronavirus

      7. 14:19

        Von der Leyen: vogliamo intesa su Brexit ma non a ogni costo

      8. 14:09

        Israele: si dimette ministro di Blu-Bianco

      9. 13:31

        Coronavirus: Oms,in Africa pandemia rallenta,-10% nuovi casi

      10. 13:15

        Bielorussia: Ue adotta sanzioni a regime Lukashenko

      Tutte le news

      Modifica consenso Cookie