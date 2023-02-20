Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for UAE Tour 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race UAE Tour, which will be held from February 20th to 26th.Rider roster: Mark Cavendish, Alexey Lutsenko, Cees Bol, Harold Tejada, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Javier Romo, Davide Martinelli, Kazinform refers to the Team’s official website.

Sports directors in race: Bruno Cenghialta, Mario Manzoni.

Race information: https://www.theuaetour.com Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com