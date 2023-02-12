Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 46

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 46 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Health Ministry.As of today, 1,647 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 137 are under treatment as inpatients, and 1,510 as outpatients.
According to the ministry, six COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, four in critical condition, and one connected to artificial lung ventilation.
Responsabilità editoriale Kazinform.
