Kazakhstan pockets gold at Four Continents Tournament in Quebec

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Nadezhda Morozova won the gold medal at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championship in Quebec City, Sports.kz reads.She bagged gold in the women’s 1500 m final clocking 1:56.378.

Notably, Yekaterina Aidova of Kazakhstan grabbed silver clocking 1:57.528.

As earlier Kazakhstan earned two medals at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championship in Quebec City.