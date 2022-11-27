Edizioni

Mondo

Responsabilità editoriale Kazinform.

Kazakhstan adds 107 COVID-19 cases in 24hrs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has seen 107 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.As of November 27, 990 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in the country. Among them, 131 inpatients, and 859 outpatients.
    Six COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, two in critical condition, and one on life support.

Responsabilità editoriale Kazinform.
Condividi
Contenuto Promozionale

In collaborazione con:

Kazinform

Modifica consenso Cookie