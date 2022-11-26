Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 131 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 131 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.As of November 26, 908 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country, including 131 inpatients, and 777 outpatients.

Six COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, two in critical condition, and one on life support.