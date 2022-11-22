ASTANA. KAZINFORM 743 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports. 118 coronavirus patients are staying in the hospitals, while 625 are treated at home.
Of which 7 are in critical condition, 5 in extremely critical condition and 2 are on life support.
Responsabilità editoriale Kazinform.
Kazakhstan confirms 56 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hr
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 743 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports. 118 coronavirus patients are staying in the hospitals, while 625 are treated at home.