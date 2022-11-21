ASTANA. KAZINFORM 15-year-old Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan won the bronze medal in the U19 Boys Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Jezzine, while 16-year-old Abdulla Mamai reached the quarterfinals.Earlier Kurmangaliyev won top honors in the U17 Boys Singles.
Photo: sports.kz
Responsabilità editoriale Kazinform.
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at WTT Youth Contender Jezzine
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 15-year-old Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan won the bronze medal in the U19 Boys Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Jezzine, while 16-year-old Abdulla Mamai reached the quarterfinals.Earlier Kurmangaliyev won top honors in the U17 Boys Singles.