Kazakhstan sweeps another gold at 2022 Asian Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani female boxer Karina Ibragimova won the gold medal by a split decision at the ASBC Asian Women s Men s Elite Boxing Championships 2022 underway in Amman, Jordan, Sports.kz reads.Ibragimova who was knocked down in the third round beat Japan’s Sena Irie in the women’s 57 kg final bout to secure gold.

Photo: sports.kz