ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Nazym Kyzaibai added the first medal to the country’s tally at the now-running ASBC Asian Women s Men s Elite Boxing Championships 2022 in Amman, Jordan.In the 50kg final bout she lost to Japan s Tsukimi Namiki by a split decision to secure bronze.
Photo: sports.kz
Kazakhstan’s Kyzaibai wins bronze at 2022 Asian Boxing Championships
