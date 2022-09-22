Kazakhstan records 151 fresh COVID-19 cases last day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 151 new COVID-19, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reports.16 new cases were reported in Astana, 13 in Almaty, 1 in Shymkent, 35 in Akmola region, 9 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 2 in Zhetysu region, 2 in Atyrau region, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 4 in Abai region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 10 in West Kazakhstan, 12 in Karaganda region, 4 in Ulytau region, 14 in Kostanay region, 1 in Mangistau region, 5 in Pavlodar region, 11 in North Kazakhstan, 2 in Turkistan region raising the country’s coronavirus count to 1,392, 885.