Kazakhstani Rybakina up in WTA Singles Rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The WTA released the updated Singles and Doubles Rankings. The Top 3 remains unchanged with Iga Świątek, the current World No. 1, followed by Ons Jabeur and Anett Kontaveit.Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina climbed three spots up to rank 22nd, Sports.kz reads. Yulia Putinsteva went down five places to stand 41st. Kateřina Siniaková of Czech Republic is the WTA No. 1 ranked doubles player. Next comes another Czech player Barbora Krejcikova, while Elise Mertens of Belgium rounds out the Top 3. Notably, Anna Danilina is Kazakhstan’s best doubles player ranking currently 20th. Фото: sports.kz