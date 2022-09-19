Astana Opera: A new retelling of an old fairytale

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Who does not love fairytales with a happily-ever-after ending? Astana Opera undertook staging the ballet Cinderella, and, what is more, set out to make the production interesting for both adults and children in equal measure.However, in order for the younger generation to be truly imbued with the story of a girl who was turned into a servant by her evil stepmother, the main character will be reincarnated as a fashion designer, and the prince will appear as a DJ. What the outcome will be, we will find out at the premiere on October 8 and 9, the Astana Opera’s Press Office reports.

«As we all know, fairytales teach us good deeds and life values. I wanted to show a new psychological aspect of a familiar story. With us, it will be about the belief in oneself, in enchantment, in the magic of life. Cinderella is a fashion designer with a studio located in her stepmother’s house. Despite all the ups and downs of fate, she follows her dream. As for the Prince, it is a very boring position to be in, so that in our story he will have a passion for creating music. This is down to the fact that he does not want to follow the rules and laws of the old society, but wants to get out and create something new. Thus, through the musical themes of Cinderella and the Prince, we will ‘jump’ in time from the Rococo period, with beautiful costumes of this era, to the present and back. I wonder what if there are some modern elements in that historical period: for example, what a boom box would have looked like at that time, or a Polaroid camera, or headphones. It is these details that will help create new movements, situations,» choreographer from Germany Raimondo Rebeck said.

Incidentally, the ballet’s choreography is done in the neoclassical style with elements of pop dance and break dance.

Despite the fact that the new production will have modern inserts, the traditions of the romantic fairytale performance, with an abundance of variations, divertissement and apotheoses built on waltzes, with colourful pictorial moments, will still be preserved. Everyone’s favorite «Big Waltz» will certainly be preserved. This is one of the brightest Prokofiev waltzes, magnificent, joyful, with a melody of a huge range.

The main part of the ballet will be performed to Sergei Prokofiev’s music, and to the surprise of the audience, there will be melodies by Jimmy Durant, Billy Ray Cyrus, James Brown, Louis Armstrong.

«I am sure that everything will turn out very beautifully thanks to the striking set and costume design, music and the dancers’ skills,» Raimondo Rebeck concluded.

It should be noted that the premiere will be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The dancers are preparing their parts with interest. Cinderella is the Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Madina Basbayeva, Aigerim Beketayeva and international competitions laureate Shugyla Adepkhan. The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Daler Zaparov, Aibar Toktar will present the Prince. The King Father is Beibarys Akarys, Bostan Kozhabekov, Sanzhar Aubakirov. The Stepmother is Assel Shaikenova, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Gaukhar Ussina, Anastasia Zaklinskaya. Stepsister «Sneezy» is Moldir Shakimova, Adelina Tulepova, Sofia Adilkhanova. Stepsister «Praliné» is Anel Yeskaliyeva, Zhuldyz Zhumazhanova, Diana Yeskaliyeva. The Good Fairy is Sultanbek Gumar, Arman Urazov, Serik Nakyspekov and many others.

The production team is represented by great professionals in their field: choreographer is Raimondo Rebeck, composer-arranger is Davidson Giaconello, the music director and conductor is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin, the set designer is Yoko Seyama, the lighting designer is Tim Waclawek, the projections designer is Sergio Metalli, the costume designer is François-Noël Cherpin, the assistant music director and conductor is Ruslan Baimurzin. The artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company is the People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova.

The performance will begin at 6 pm.

Photo: astanaopera.kz