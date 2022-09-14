New technologies drastically change people’s lives, Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Digital communications, internet, social media play a huge role in erasing borders between people around the world,» The Head of State said.The President stressed the need to promote ideas of humanism and spiritual values in the digital epoch. «We see how new technologies are radically changing all spheres of human life before our eyes. The pandemic has only accelerated and deepened this process.

Digital communications, the Internet, and social networks play a huge positive role, erasing borders between people in all corners of the earth,» the President said at today’s VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions underway in the Kazakh capital.

«But at the same time, we observe how societies are being fragmented and polarized under the influence of digital technology.

For many, the virtual world already replaces the real one.

Therefore, in the new digital reality it is necessary to raise the question of cultivating spiritual values and moral guidelines in a new way.

The cult of knowledge and education without the right system of education of the younger generations will not lead humanity to universal progress and prosperity.

Religion has always fulfilled this basic function of education.

The Quran, the Bible, the Torah, and other scriptures are imbued with ideas of humanism, compassion, and mercy.

They reject aggression and radicalism, condemn violence, and preach tolerance and moderation.

The high mission of religious leaders in the modern era is to bring these fundamental truths to the people,» the Head of State noted.