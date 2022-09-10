Kazakhstan admitted to Int’l Committee on Military Medicine as observing member

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The Republic of Kazakhstan was officially admitted to the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM) as an observing member. The candidacy of our country was supported by all 119 member states of this intergovernmental organization.In 2022, on the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium, the nation’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs jointly with the Ministry of Defense worked on the submission of application for membership of our country in the IADM, which was positively reviewed by the organization’s member states at its congress held in Brussels between September 5 and 9, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports. Welcoming the delegation of Kazakhstan, the Chairman of the 44th World Congress of ICMM David J. Smith expressed trust that the nation’s military medical service can contribute meaningfully to the international cooperation in the field of military medicine.

In his turn, speaking at the meeting Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan stated that the observing member status provides the Kazakh specialists with opportunities to participate in all the activities of the ICMM aimed at raising the professional level of the military medicine services of the member states and will be a useful platform for exchanging relevant practices in this important sphere.

The ICMM was established in 1921 to strengthen cooperation between the medical services of armed forces worldwide. In accordance with the Committee’s statute and the historical tradition, Belgium is the seat of the organization’s secretary general. This international organization works closely with the UN, the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The main objectives of the organization are to maintain and strengthen ties of professional cooperation between the military medical services of all states; promoting research activities; holding training courses on issues of interest for military medicine, in particular, advanced training courses for young officers of medical services of the armed forces, etc.

In Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces there is a multilevel system of medical care, which ensures the realization of the rights of servicemen to protection of their health and receiving quality medical care. Currently, military medicine in Kazakhstan is represented by 20 military medical institutions and more than 130 medical units.