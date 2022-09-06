Kazakhstan confirms 154 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1,390,263

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 154 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours bringing the country’s tally to 1,390,263, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.46 of them were detected in Nur-Sultan, 13 in Almaty, 1 in Shymkent, 1 in Abai region, 15 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 5 in Almaty region, 10 in Atyrau region, 4 n East Kazakhstan, 3 in Zhambyl region, 9 in West Kazakhstan, 25 in Karaganda region, 10 in Kostanay region, 5 in Mangistau region, 4 in Pavlodar region, 2 in North Kazakhstan.