311 more beat COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 311 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.3 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 33 in Almaty, 5 in Almaty region, 4 in Zhetysu region, 3 in Atyrau region, 16 in East Kazakhstan, 59 in West Kazakhstan, 73 in Karaganda region, 39 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 20 in Mangistau region, 45 in Pavlodar region, 9 in Turkistan region, raising the country’s recovery rates to 1,359,849. As earlier reported, Kazakhstan recorded 154 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours bringing the country’s tally to 1,390,263.