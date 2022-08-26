Above 734 more beat COVID-19, total at 1,353,470

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 734 people more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.133 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 190 in Almaty, 16 in Abai region, 6 in Almaty region, 3 in Zhetysu region, 10 in Atyrau region, 25 in East Kazakhstan, 69 in Zhambyl region, 12 in West Kazakhstan, 159 in Karaganda region, 8 in Kyzylorda region, 32 in Mangistau region, 35 in Pavlodar region, 26 in Turkistan region, 10 in Ulytau region raising the country’s recoveries to 1,353,470.