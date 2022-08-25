Kazakhstani Kukushkin sails into U.S. Open qualifying semifinals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin defeated Nicolas Kicker, World No 235, in the first-round match in the qualifications of the U.S. Open with a score of 6:3, 6:7. The match lasted for 2 hours and 36 minutes, Sports.kz reads.Thus, Mikhail Kukushkin earned a spot in the semifinals in the qualifications of the U.S. Open.

Фото: sports.kz