Kazakhstani Danilina storms into quarterfinals in Cleveland

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani No 1 doubles player Anna Danilina sailed into the quarterfinals at the Tennis in the Land WTA 250 in Cleveland, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service informs.In the first-round match, the duo of Anna Danilina and Serbian Aleksandra Krunić crashed U.S. Lauren Davis and Madison Brengle with a score of 7:6 (5), 2:6, 10:7. Next Danilina and Krunić will play vs Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi.

Photo: ktf.kz