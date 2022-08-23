Over 300 new COVID-19 cases reported last 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 328 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.Of which 70 were detected in Nur-Sultan, 40 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 23 in Akmola region, 8 in Aktobe region, 6 in Almaty region, 10 in Zhetysu region, 6 in Atyrau region, 9 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Abai region, 4 in Zhambyl region, 26 in West Kazakhstan, 74 in Karaganda region, 1 in Ulytau region, 20 in Kostanay region, 12 in Mangistau region, 12 in Pavlodar region, 2 in North Kazakhstan, another one in Turkistan region bringing the country’s tally to 1,384,355.