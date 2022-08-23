Kazakhstan sweeps 3 medals at Greco-Roman Wrestling Champs

SOFIA. KAZINFORM The U20 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships concluded in Sofia, Bulgaria. The Kazakh wrestlers pocketed three medals in the event, Olympic.kz reads.Yusuf Matsiyev won silver in the 97 kg final bout. Dinmukhammed Koshkar and Maksat Sailau added two bronze medals to the country’s tally in the 67 kg and 87 kg respectively. The Kazakh team ranks 6th in the overall standings, while Iran takes the top, followed by Azerbaijan and Ukraine. Photo: olympic.kz