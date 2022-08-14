COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,737 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,737 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 776. Karaganda region has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 361. Coming in third is Almaty city - 267.

118 more people have made full recoveries from COVID-19 in Zhetysu region.

Ulytau region has recorded 62 new daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Mangistau region – 47, Kyzylorda region – 37, and Almaty region – 33.

Abai region has seen nine fresh COVID-19 recovered cases and Pavlodar region - four in the past 24 hours.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,340,326.