Over 2,000 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,067 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.876 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 640 in Almaty, 21 in Aktobe region, 92 in Almaty region, 127 in Zhetysu region, 8 in Atyrau region, 4 in West Kazakhstan region, 130 in Karaganda region, 39 in Kyzylorda region, 29 in Mangistau region, 11 in Pavlodar region, 16 in Turkistan region. Since the pandemic outbreak, the COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 1,318,177.