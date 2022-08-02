COVID-19 incidence increases 3.2-fold in Kazakhstan – Healthcare Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six regions of Kazakhstan have reported higher COVID-19 resurgence than the rest of the country, Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.Taking floor at the traditional Tuesday meeting of the Government, Minister Giniyat said Kazakhstan has been observing COVID resurgence since June 20. «In the past two weeks the nationwide COVID-19 incidence has increased 3.2-fold. Kazakhstan has added 2,021 new COVID-19 cases in the past day alone. No deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported,» she noted.

Azhar Giniyat reminded that the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is currently in the ‘yellow’ zone, while the rest of the cities and regions are in the ‘green’ zone. The minister added that the epidemiological control and preventive measures have been tightened amid the COVID-19 resurgence. According to her, the highest COVID-19 morbidity rates have been observed in six regions of the country where it spiked 5-fold and more in the past couple of weeks. Those are Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, and Kostanay regions. Azhar Giniyat went on to mention that the epidemiological situation in Almaty city has stabilized in the past week.