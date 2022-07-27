Kazakhstan reports 2,684 new coronavirus cases, 1,314 recoveries in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,684 new COVID-19 cases have been registered across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread.Of them, 864 are in Nur-Sultan, 505 – in Almaty, 84 – in Shymkent, 89 – in Akmola region, 33 – in Aktobe region, 73 – in Almaty region, 74 – in Zhetysu region, 68 – in Atyrau region, 20 – in East Kazakhstan region, 43 – in Abai region, 81 – in Zhambyl region, 52 – in West Kazakhstan region, 379 – in Karaganda region, 41 – in Ulytau region, 49 – in Kostanay region, 102 – in Kyzylorda region, 34 – in Mangistau region, 49 – in Pavlodar region, 24 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 20 – in Turkistan region. The total number of people infected with coronavirus in Kazakhstan has reached 1,338,090 since the pandemic beginning. Meanwhile, 1,314 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide. Of them, 498 are in Nur-Sultan, 522 – in Almaty, 39 – in Almaty region, 56 – in Zhetysu region, 11 – in Atyrau region, 10 - in Abai region, 27 – in Zhambyl region, 68 – in Karaganda region, 6 – in Ulytau region, 53 – in Kyzylorda region, 11 – in Pavlodar region, and 13 – in Turkistan region. The overall tally of recoveries is 1,303,634.