9,328,091 fully immunized against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the data on vaccination against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.As of July 27, 2022, 9,547,152 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccine. The second dose was administered to 9,328,091 people, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram.

As for the Pfizer vaccine, 1,232,019 people in the country were vaccinated with the first dose, including 869,898 teenagers, 41,338 pregnant women, and 145,113 breastfeeding mothers. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine was administered to 1,181,109 Kazakhstanis, including 851,495 teens, 39,041 pregnant women, and 140,510 breastfeeding women.

Earlier Kazinform reported about 2,684 new COVID-19 cases confirmed countrywide. 1,314 Kazakhstanis have recovered in the last 24 hours. 9,328,091 people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection.