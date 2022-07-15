Kazakh capital overtakes Almaty in COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,257 new coronavirus cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, up 153 from a day earlier, according to the interdepartmental commission for fight with Covid-19 spread.The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, overtook Almaty city in number of fresh infections for the first time in weeks by adding 353 COVID-19 cases, compared to 349 in Almaty. 103 COVID-19 cases were logged in Shymkent, 30 – in Akmola region, 7 – in Aktobe region, 115 – in Almaty region, 23 – in Atyrau region, 15 – in East Kazakhstan region, 60 – in Zhambyl region, 13 – in West Kazakhstan region, 70 – in Karaganda region, 17 – in Kostanay region, 51 – in Kyzylorda region, 16 – in Mangistau region, 9- in Pavlodar region, 5 – in the North Kazakhstan region, and 21 – in Turkistan region. Meanwhile, 239 people have recovered from COVID-19. Of them, 65 are in Nur-Sultan, 156 – in Almaty, 10 – in Akmola region, 7 – in Karaganda region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,313,551 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kazakhstan. The number of those who recovered has reached 1,294,493.Responsabilità editoriale Kazinform.
Responsabilità editoriale Kazinform.