COVID-19: Almaty about to enter high-risk ‘red’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – With the rising COVID-19 incidence, Almaty city is getting closer to stepping into the ‘red’ zone, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.According to the Telegram channel fighting the spread of COVID-19, as of July 11, all regions of Kazakhstan are in the green zone, except for Almaty city which one step away from the ‘red’ zone and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, which is about to enter the ‘yellow’ zone, the second highest in the three-tier system. Kazakhstan has recently seen a resurgence in the new COVID-19 cases as the country reported 454 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day. The cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan added 200 and 118 fresh COVID-19 cases, respectively.