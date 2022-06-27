COVID-19: 67 new cases, 12 recoveries in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan added 67 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the overall COVID-19 tally to 1,306,300, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of the virus.Of 67, Almaty city recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases alone. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 13 COVID-19 cases. Akmola and Karaganda regions reported one COVID-19 case each.

12 Kazakhstanis fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past day. All recent recoveries were registered in Almaty city.

A total of 1,292,263 people made recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the pandemic began.