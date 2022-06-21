COVID: 16,571 new cases, 59 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 16,571 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 59 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reported.That compares to 30,526 new cases and 18 more victims Sunday. Some 79,375 more tests have been done, compared to 160,211 Sunday.

The positivity rate is up from 19.1% to 20.9%.

Intensive care cases are up 10 to 209 and hospital admissions up 187 to 4,585.

The currently positive are 574,649, down 18,699 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 17,153,636, up 35,545 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,896,065, and the death toll 167,780.