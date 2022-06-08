Kazakhstan’s Rybakina wins opening-round match at 2022 Libema Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina won the opening-round match of the 2022 Libema Open, also called the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships, held on the outskirts of s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.World No 21 Rybakina defeated Jamie Loeb of the U.S. in the women’s singles Round of 32 with a score of 6:4, 7:5. In the next round, Rybakina will play vs Vitalia Diatchenko or Shelby Rogers. As earlier reported, Kazakhstan No 1 tennis player Alexander Bublik defeated Denis Kudla in the 1st round at the ongoing Stuttgart Open.