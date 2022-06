NUR-SUTLAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan added seven new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,788 countrywide, Kazinform cited the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent COVID-19 spread.Of seven newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, Almaty city reported six, while Kyzylorda region detected only one COVID-19 case.