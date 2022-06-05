11 more people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 11 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission for COVID-19 non-spread.Seven more people have recovered from COVID-19 in Almaty city over the past day. Nur-Sultan city has reported four fresh recovered cases of COVID-19. A total of 1,292,035 people have so far defeated the coronavirus infection in the country.