NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four people made full recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in last 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Out of four, three COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in the city of Almaty. One person fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Almaty region.
A total of 1,292,019 people recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide since the pandemic began.
Four recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
