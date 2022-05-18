Health Minister says ‘no need for mask mandate’ in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There is no need to introduce an outdoor mask mandate, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said Wednesday amid ‘stealth’ Omicron woes, Kazinform correspondent reports.At a Wednesday briefing, Minister Giniyat confirmed that ‘stealth’ variant of Omicron had been detected in 12 regions of Kazakhstan. After admitting that this fast-spreading version of the coronavirus is more dangerous, Azhar Giniyat insisted there is no need for tougher virus curbs, let alone, an outdoor mask mandate. «There is no need to introduce a mask mandate. Everything will depend on the epidemiological situation in the country,» said Giniyat, adding that COVID-19 situation is closely monitored daily. It bears to remind that Kazakhstan detected Omicron ‘stealth’ variant in its territory last week.