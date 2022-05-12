Kazakhstan and OSCE ODIHR Mission discuss preparations for referendum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) Needs Assessment Mission headed by Senior Election Adviser Alexey Gromov.The representatives of the Office are visiting our country in light of the upcoming nationwide referendum on June 5, 2022, on the adoption of amendments and additions to the Constitution, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports. Needs Assessment Missions traditionally visit OSCE participating states before elections or referendums to analyze the atmosphere and to clarify details of the preparatory work. One of their tasks is to recommend the most appropriate format for observation of the voting by the OSCE/ODIHR. During the meeting, the parties discussed the accreditation procedure for international observers and other issues in preparation for the referendum. The parties welcomed the recently intensified and constructive nature of the dialogue between the OSCE/ODIHR and the Republic of Kazakhstan, including during the periods between electoral campaigns.