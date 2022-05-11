Astana Qazaqstan Team to vie for top honors at Tour de Hongrie 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the 2.1 stage race Tour de Hongrie (Tour of Hungary), which will be held from May 11th to 15th.Rider roster: Samuele Battistella (ITA), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ), Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ), Michele Gazzoli (ITA), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), the Team’s official website reads. Sports directors in race: Mario Manzoni (ITA), Orlando Maini (ITA).

Race information: https://www.tourdehongrie.hu