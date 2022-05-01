Over 1,660 treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 1,663 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 1 May, Kazinform cites the official website of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.According to the ministry, 85 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 1,578 at-home care COVID-19 patients nationwide.

13 patients are in critical condition, 1 is in extremely severe condition and 2 are on artificial lung ventilation.