12 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 12 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.The number of COVID-19 recoveries climbed to 4 both in the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan. 3 COVID-19 patients made fully recovery in Almaty region. One person beat COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries now stands at 1,291,078 in Kazakhstan since the global pandemic began.