NUR-SUTLAN. KAZINFORM – 14 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, down 7 from a day earlier, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.6 people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Almaty city. 4 COVID-19 recoveries were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. 2 residents of East Kazakhstan region beat COVID-19. Kostanay and Pavlodar region added 1 COVID-19 recovery each.
The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan now stands at 1,291,044. Earlier Kazinform reported that 15 people had tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in past day.
Responsabilità editoriale Kazinform.
14 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
